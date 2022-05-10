NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20 as part of a settlement with the players' association.
He agreed to a fine as part of the settlement, which avoided an appeal before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.
Anderson had three errors in the first two innings of Chicago’s 11-1 loss in the opener of a doubleheader and made the gesture toward a fan while out in the field. MLB senior vice president Michael Hill announced the suspension two days later.
The 28-year-old served a two-game ban on opening weekend for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27, a penalty reduced from three games originally assessed by Hill.
Anderson is batting .330 with four homers and 10 RBIs. He has a major league-high 10 errors, one fewer than his 2021 total.
