MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevante Anderson had 17 points as Idaho narrowly beat Sacramento State 73-72 in overtime on Saturday.
Mikey Dixon had 14 points for Idaho (4-14, 1-7 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Jemeil King added 10 points. Rashad Smith had six rebounds.
After entering the locker room at the half with a 33-25 lead, Idaho managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by eight points in the second half. The Hornets' 42 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Zach Chappell scored a career-high 30 points for the Hornets (5-9, 1-6). Bryce Fowler added 22 points and seven rebounds. Teiano Hardee had 12 points.
