SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds and Omari Moore posted 13 points and seven assists as San Jose State rolled past North Dakota 76-51 on Friday night.
Trey Smith had 17 points for San Jose State (4-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 10 points.
Mitchell Sueker had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (3-6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
