ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage School Board has reversed the superintendent’s decision to make masking optional when students return from winter break and will instead keep the current mask policy in place until at least Jan. 15.
Six board members voted to keep the mask policy, while one voted against it.
Board members cited the rapid rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19 for the move.
Andy Holleman, the member who proposed the motion, said he would be happy to get rid of the masking requirement if low virus transmission trends continued. But he said it was important that the school district have enough mitigation measures in place when students return on Jan. 3.
“This lets everybody continue doing what we’ve been doing, and what we’ve been doing very well,” Holleman said. “And then it gives us enough weeks after break to see if we’ve got a problem on our hands or not.”
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that early data suggests omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant.
A dozen teachers and staff testified at Monday’s school board meeting. All but one opposed optional masking.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.