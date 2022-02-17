JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage Assembly member announced plans Thursday to run for the U.S. House seat for Alaska that's been held by Republican Don Young since 1973.
Christopher Constant made the announcement on social media. He is running as a Democrat, the Alaska Democratic party said.
Under a voter-approved elections system that will be used for the first time in Alaska this year, the top four vote-getters in a race, regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the general election. Ranked choice voting will be used in the general election.
Republican Nick Begich III has been the highest-profile contender to announce plans to challenge Young. Begich has not yet filed with the state Division of Elections as a candidate. Five candidates, including Young, have filed with the office to run in the August primary. The deadline to file is June 1.
