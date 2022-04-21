Exactly a year ago this week, PJ Fuller transferred to Washington, which marked the end to a flurry of moves that reshaped the 2021-22 Huskies men’s basketball team.
At the time, six scholarship players (RaeQuan Battle, J’Raan Brooks, Nate Pryor, Erik Stevenson, Marcus Tsohonis and Hameir Wright) left UW via the transfer portal while Quade Green turned pro and Travis Rice graduated.
Embattled coach Mike Hopkins replenished the roster with four high-profile transfers (Terrell Brown Jr., Daejon Davis, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Fuller) with local ties to join junior-college transfer Langston Wilson.
By comparison, the Huskies have been relatively quiet so far this year as it pertains to transfer portal activity, but that could change soon.
Washington lost sophomore Dominiq Penn, who averaged a point per game and appeared in just six games during his UW career, when the backup point guard announced he was leaving last month.
And two weeks ago, the Huskies added former former O’Dea High standout Noah Williams, who left Washington State after three years, to finish his collegiate career closer to home.
Still, Hopkins isn’t finished adding to a team that finished 17-15 and still has areas of concern on the front line and backcourt scoring due to junior center Nate Roberts leaving school early to turn pro and Brown’s expiring eligibility.
Aside from Williams, UW’s biggest transfer target appears to be Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq, a 6-foot-11 and 245-pound junior Vancouver, B.C. native, who averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and shot 43.5% from the field last season.
Aimaq included Washington among his top five schools, including Gonzaga, Iowa, Texas and Texas Tech. He reportedly visited UW two weeks ago and is also contemplating turning pro.
The Huskies initially became familiar with Aimaq after he tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds against them while leading Utah Valley to a 68-52 upset win at Alaska Airlines Arena last December.
Washington also hosted West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell, a 6-10 and 245-pound freshman who 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and shot 34% last season.
Other potential transfer targets for UW include: California senior forward Andre Kelly who played one season under UW assistant Wyking Jones and Oregon big man Franck Kepnang.
Kelly, a 6-9 and 255-pound post player averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and shot 60.7% from the floor and 50% on three-pointers, is the more dynamic and polished. Meanwhile, Kapnang, a 6-11 and 225-pound sophomore who averaged 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and shot 57.5% last season.
In addition to Williams, Washington is bringing in prep recruits Koren Johnson, Tyler Lindhardt and Keyon Menifield.
The Huskies are also expected to bring back Cole Bajema, Jackson Grant, Sam Ariyibi, Fuller and Wilson.
Senior forwards Jamal Bey and Matthews are eligible to return for an extra COVID-19 season, which would give UW 11 scholarship players and two open spots on the roster.
