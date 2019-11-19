Starting this summer, All Nippon Airways (ANA) will be flying non-stop to Seattle and 11 other new destinations from Tokyo's Haneda International Airport: Houston, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Delhi, Istanbul, Milan, Moscow, Shenzhen, Stockholm and Qingdao.
Although ANA currently offers non-stop service for some of these cities (including Seattle) from Tokyo's Narita International Airport, service to Istanbul, Milan, Moscow, Shenzen, and Stockholm are completely new routes for the airline.
So Seattleites will now be able to fly ANA to Tokyo's Haneda airport and make connections for flights to these five new cities.
“There is growing demand to visit Japan, and ANA will increase its international service just as Haneda Airport also expands to adapt for inbound Japanese tourism,” Seiichi Takahashi, Senior Vice President of ANA said in a press release this morning. “These new routes will increase the ease and convenience for passengers flying to Japan from across the world, a significant benefit of our dual hub strategy.”
ANA's current non-stop service from Tokyo to Seattle via Tokyo's Narita International Airport will be suspended starting March 29, 2020 when the new service from Haneda airport begins. Service from Narita to Delhi, Houston, San Jose, and Washington D.C. will also be suspended once service from Haneda begins in March.
ANA will operate seven round-trip nonstop flights per week between Haneda and Seattle. Flights will go on sale starting Nov. 26.