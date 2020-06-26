Editor's Note: Lyla Dalnekoff, an 11-year-old Seattle resident, has been documenting her experiences during the coronavirus pandemic with comics at drawingthroughit.com. She drew a special comic for our Seattle Times readers, about "the new normal" and asks: What are you most excited to do once coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted? Let us know what your answer to that question is by emailing jtu@seattletimes.com, along with your name, age and city of residence. We may publish some of your replies.
An 11-year-old Seattleite draws what ‘the new normal’ might look like as coronavirus restrictions lift
- Lyla Dalnekoff
Chloe LeValley
Vicki Hillhouse
