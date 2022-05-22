American forward Jordan Pefok won the Swiss league scoring title with 22 goals.
Pefok missed Young Boys' season finale Sunday against Grasshoppers and didn't play after May 7 because of an injury.
Assan Ceesay, a 28-year-old Gambian forward with Zürich, finished second with 20 goals after scoring in Sunday's final match against Lucerne.
Pefok, 25, was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France. He played in 32 club matches this season and scored a career-best 27 goals in 44 club games this season.
Pefok made his U.S. debut on March 25, 2021, and has one goal in nine international appearances. He appeared in three World Cup qualifiers, including one start, but did not score.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.