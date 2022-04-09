American forward Jordan Pefok converted a penalty kick for his Swiss league-leading 18th goal of the season, helping Young Boys to a 2-2 draw against visiting Lausanne on Saturday.
Pefok tied the score 1-1 in the 52nd minute, beating David von Ballmoos to the goalkeeper's right.
The 25-year-old forward, born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 23 goals in 40 club games this season. He has scored 18 league goals in 28 matches.
Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in nine international appearances.
