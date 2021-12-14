American midfielder Jack de Vries made his Italian soccer debut for Venezia in a 3-1 win Tuesday over second-tier Ternana in the second round of the Italian Cup.
The 19-year-old entered in the 76th minute, becoming the third American to play for the club this season after Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann. De Vries was given a yellow card for a foul in the 79th.
He went on loan to Venezia from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union on Aug. 31. De Vries was on the U.S. roster for the 2019 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship but was not picked for that year’s Under-17 World Cup.
Tessmann entered at the start of the second half. Busio, a regular in Serie A this season, was an unused substitute.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.