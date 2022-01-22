WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — American forward Daryl Dike was hurt on his full debut for West Bromwich Albion and is set to be out for at least two weeks.
Dike came off with a hamstring injury early in the second half of West Brom’s 3-0 win over Peterborough in the second-tier Championship in England.
Coach Valerien Ismael said he expects Dike, who will undergo a scan on Monday, to miss two games and hopes he can return for a match on Feb. 9.
Dike joined West Brom on Jan. 1, having been on loan to second-tier Barnsley during the second half of the 2020-21 season. He then returned to Orlando of Major League Soccer.
