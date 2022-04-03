GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the winner as Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 in a typically spicy Old Firm derby on Sunday to take a six-point lead over its fierce Glasgow rival in the Scottish Premiership with six games remaining.
The game at Ibrox was delayed at the start of the second half while groundstaff cleared away broken glass from the penalty area where Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart was going to be.
Carter-Vickers found the net from close range in the 43rd to complete a comeback from Celtic, which fell behind to a second-minute goal by on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey.
Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic equalized four minutes later in a frantic start to a match featuring a slew of robust tackles.
Among the six fixtures left for each team is another Old Firm game, at Celtic's Parkhead. With Celtic also helped by a goal-difference advantage of 16, Ange Postecoglou’s team is on course to regain the title from its rival.
