American defender Bryan Reynolds was loaned by Roma to Belgium’s Kortrijk for the rest of the season on Sunday after he played sparingly under coach Jose Mourinho.
The 20-year-old joined Roma from Major League Soccer’s Dallas at the end of last winter’s transfer window and made five Serie A appearances during the second half of the season, including three starts.
His only Italian league appearance this season was for two minutes against Sassuolo on Sept. 12.
Reynolds also made two Europa Conference League appearances, for one minute against against Turkey’s Trabzonspor on Aug. 19 and the entire match vs. Norway's Bodø on Oct. 21.
He made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition against Northern Ireland and also appeared last month in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
