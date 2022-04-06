Re: “Amazon NYC warehouse workers support union in historic labor win” and “Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s pay package was $212 million in 2021” [April 1, Business]:
If anyone doubts the need for worker union protections, the headline citing a successful union fight in New York alongside the report of Amazon’s CEO compensation of $212 million for one year should eliminate any doubts.
Workers, the backbone of any business, deserve better.
Richard B Ellenberger, Normandy Park
