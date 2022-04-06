Re: “Rallied by Amazon union’s win, Seattle workers see surge in unionization” [April 1, Business]:
This won’t happen, but imagine if Amazon responded to its employees forming a union by embracing the union spirit. Imagine one of the world’s largest employers also being one of its best employers. Imagine employees represented on the board of directors and employees owning a stake in the company.
It won’t happen because it doesn’t fit with executive chairman Jeff Bezos’ Day 1 plan — keep everyone on their toes as if they could be fired tomorrow. Amazon will never see past that philosophy as long as one man controls everything they do.
Mark S Johnson, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.