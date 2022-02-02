Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Alphabet Inc., up $207.12 to $2,960.
Google's parent company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts and announced a 20-for-1 stock split.
PayPal Holdings Inc., down $43.23 to $132.57.
The technology platform and digital payments company gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $5.98 to $122.76.
The chipmaker reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.
Gilead Sciences Inc., down $2.65 to $65.82.
The drug developer's fourth-quarter profit and earnings forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.
Allegheny Technologies Inc., up $3.21 to $22.02.
The maker of steel and specialty metals reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Brinker International Inc., up $2.90 to $37.63.
The owner of Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant chains beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., down $12.03 to $92.54.
The trucking company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Emerson Electric Co., up $5.08 to $97.56.
The maker of control systems, valves and analytical instruments reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.