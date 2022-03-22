PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Pete Alonso and 12 other New Yor Mets agreed to one-year contracts Tuesday that avoided arbitration, leaving only right-hander Chris Bassitt without a deal before the deadline to exchange proposed salaries.
Alonso received a $7.4 million, one-year deal, a significant raise in his first season of arbitration eligibility. All-Star closer Edwin Díaz got $10.2 million, outfielder Brandon Nimmo settled at $7 million, and slugger Dominic Smith agreed to $3.95 million.
The 33-year-old Bassitt was acquired from Oakland this month. He was 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts last season.
The other players agreeing to deals were infielders Jeff McNeil ($3 million), J.D. Davis ($2.76 million), Luis Guillorme ($875,000), catcher Tomas Nido ($890,000) and pitchers Seth Lugo ($3,925,000), Trevor Williams ($3.9 million), Miguel Castro ($2.62 million), Joey Lucchesi ($1.15 million) and Drew Smith ($750,000).
