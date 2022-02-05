PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ezekiel Alley had a season-high 26 points as Portland State topped Sacramento State 73-65 on Saturday night.
Marlon Ruffin had 13 points for Portland State (8-13, 6-7 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Khalid Thomas added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ian Burke had five steals.
Bryce Fowler had 21 points and five assists for the Hornets (6-13, 2-10). Jonathan Komagum added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. William FitzPatrick had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.