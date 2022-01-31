PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ezekiel Alley had a season-high 22 points as Portland State ended its seven-game home losing streak, holding off Northern Colorado to earn a 79-76 win on Monday night.
Damion Squire had 19 points for Portland State (6-13, 4-7 Big Sky Conference). Marlon Ruffin added 12 points. Ian Burke had 11 points.
Daylen Kountz had 30 points for the Bears (10-10, 5-3). Matt Johnson II added 17 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points.
___
___
