LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen matched his career-high with 41 points to lead New Mexico State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.
Allen made 13 of 20 shots, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. He also made 9 of 11 free throws and had seven assists.
Clayton Henry and Sir'Jabari Rice both had 10 points for the Aggies (15-2, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference).
Coryon Mason scored 19 points for the Wildcats (11-6, 2-4). Mason made 10 of 10 free throws. Mahki Morris added 11 points.
