NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan Allen had a career-high 35 points as Delaware edged past La Salle 85-82 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Dylan Painter had 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Delaware (2-1). Kevin Anderson added 10 points.
Jack Clark had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Explorers (1-2). Jhamir Brickus added 15 points and six assists. Christian Ray had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr., whose 15.0 points per game coming in was second on the Blue Hens, had only six points (0 of 10).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.