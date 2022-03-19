MONTREAL (AP) — Jake Allen made 29 saves for his first victory since late November, helping the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday night.
Jake Evans had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Brett Kulak also scored.
Allen recently returned from an injury sustained in January. He last won Nov. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Josh Norris scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.
Tied at 1 after a period, Montreal broke it open with a three-goal second.
Michael Pezzetta combined with Byron following a deep stretch pass from Evans to make it 2-1 at 2:42. Caufield followed at 4:23, scoring in his fourth straight game. Armia added a power-play goal with 32 seconds left in the period, redirecting Corey Schueneman’s slap shot from the point.
Kulak scored midway through the third period.
UP NEXT
Senators: At New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
Canadiens: Host Boston on Monday night.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.