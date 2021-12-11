LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sir'Jabari Rice hit 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the final minutes and nine of his 11 points in the second half to help New Mexico State hold off Loyola Marymount, 63-58 on Saturday.
Teddy Allen had 12 points and eight rebounds and Rice pulled down six rebounds for the Aggies (8-2). Mario McKinney Jr. added 10 points. Johnny McCants had seven rebounds and three blocks.
Eli Scott had 20 points for the Lions (6-4).
Joe Quintana was held to only 5 points despite heading into the matchup as the Lions' second leading scorer at 16 points per game. He shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.