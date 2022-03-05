LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 20 points as New Mexico State breezed past Utah Valley 62-46 on Saturday night.
Johnny McCants had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Aggies (24-6, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference).
Le'Tre Darthard had 13 points for the Wolverines (19-11, 10-8). Fardaws Aimaq added nine rebounds.
The Aggies evened the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated New Mexico State 72-68 on Feb. 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.