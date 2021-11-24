LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 21 points as New Mexico State easily beat Division II-level New Mexico Highlands 94-67 on Wednesday night.
Johnny McCants had 18 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (5-1). Jabari Rice added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mario McKinney Jr. had six assists.
Marcus Brown had 14 points for the Cowboys. Ja'Vary Christmas added 13 points. Andre Adams had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.