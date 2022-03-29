SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota woman accused of stealing a checkbook was caught after writing out a check to herself and cashing it.
Sioux Falls police say a man went to the bank to close out the account after the checkbook was taken from an unlocked vehicle over the weekend. He discovered that someone forged his wife's signature on a $1,600 check.
The check was made out to the 49-year-old suspect.
After reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to track down the woman. She was arrested for possession of stolen property, forgery and identity theft, KELO-TV reported.
The $1,600 has been recovered.
