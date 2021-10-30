SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Nick Nash accounted for 262 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdowns and San Jose State led all the way in a 27-21 win over Wyoming on Saturday.
Nash threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran for 112 yards on 11 carries and scored once on the ground. His 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it 7-0 early in the second quarter.
The Spartans (5-4, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) defense came up with an interception of Levi Williams on the following drive, which led to Matt Mercurio's 36-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.
Williams responded with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor on Wyoming's ensuing drive (4-4, 0-4), but the Spartans responded with a seven-play, 81-yard drive that ended when Kairee Robinson ran it in from the 9-yard line to make it a 10-point game again.
Xazavian Valladay ran for 172 yards on 22 carries for the Cowboys and Neyor caught both of Williams' scoring passes.
