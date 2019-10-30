All-Metro League golf team Seattle Times sports staff 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Featured Events Downtown Trick or Treat Thursday, October 31st, 2019 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Downtown Main Street from Palouse to 2nd Streets and Alder Street from Colville to 1st Streets Facebook Twitter SMS Email The merchants of downtown invite Walla Walla’s goblins, superheroes, firemen and fairies (an… Read more Combine Art Collective — Application for Artist Membership Friday, November 1st, 2019 — all day Combine Art Collective Facebook Twitter SMS Email Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St., Walla Walla, will be offering a November 1 online a… Read more Taste & Tour at The FINCH Friday, November 1st, 2019 @ 11:00 am – 6:00 pm The FINCH Facebook Twitter SMS Email Kick-off Fall Release weekend with a tour of the new FINCH Hotel while enjoying a glass of w… Read more Amahl and the Night Visitors Friday, November 1st, 2019 @ 6:30 pm Village Hall - Walla Walla University Facebook Twitter SMS Email Walla Walla University Department of Music presents Gian Carlo Menotti's classic opera "Amah… Read more JUNQUE Jingle Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 @ 8:00 am The Pavilion Facebook Twitter SMS Email Hosted by 2Market, JUNQUE Jingle is a Vintage and Holiday Market Read more Waitsburg Holiday Mingle and Blush Open House Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm Waitsburg’s Main Street Facebook Twitter SMS Email Enjoy your Waitsburg Businesses Holiday Open House by doing the Waitsburg Mingle, Wednesday,… Read more Leapin' Louie Comedy Show (Little Watts Family Series) Sunday, November 10th, 2019 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Gesa Power House Theatre Facebook Twitter SMS Email Walla Walla Valley Honda presents "The Leapin Louie Comedy Show" at Gesa Power House Theatre… Read more Baker Boyer 150th Anniversary Celebration! Sunday, November 10th, 2019 @ 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Facebook Twitter SMS Email 150th Anniversary Celebration! Read more Click here to post or promote your event U-B Digital Replica Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Job searchby realmatch Local social feed Local social feed