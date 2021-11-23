All COVID-19 vaccination sites operated by King County will be closed on Thanksgiving. Only the Auburn clinic will be open on Friday.
The Auburn vaccination clinic is located at the Auburn Outlet Collection mall, across from Ashley Furniture.
Vaccine availability varies by location, so health officials recommend checking with the clinic site to ensure you receive the correct dose. Appointments for children 5 to 11, who can only receive a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine, are required.
All King County sites will reopen with regular hours on Saturday, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. There will also be a pop-up clinic on Saturday at Sullivan Center in Tukwila, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointments are required for the pop-up clinic.
In Seattle, the West Seattle clinic, which offers Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses and boosters, will be closed Friday and reopen Saturday. The vaccination clinic in South Lake Union will be closed both Saturday and Sunday. The South Lake Union clinic offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.