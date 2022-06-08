All exits to Interstate 405 from north and south Interstate 5 are closed in Tukwila after a rollover collision left a semi-truck splayed on its side Wednesday morning.
The Washington State Patrol said there is no estimated time for reopening and said it would be an extended closure. Avoid the area and expect long delays, state police said.
The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of I-405 just north of the I-5 juncture, blocking the right two northbound lanes, state patrol said. The driver suffered a shoulder injury.
