ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had 22 points as Akron defeated Ohio 91-83 on Friday night.
Greg Tribble had 17 points for Akron (19-9, 12-6 Mid-American Conference). Mikal Dawson added 15 points. Enrique Freeman had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Mark Sears had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bobcats (23-6, 14-4). Jason Carter added 17 points. Ben Vander Plas had 17 points.
The Zips split the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Akron 69-63 on Jan. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.