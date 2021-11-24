ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ali Ali matched his career high with 20 points and Akron beat Evansville 69-60 in a Gulf Coast Showcase matchup on Wednesday.
Xavier Castaneda had 11 points for Akron (3-3) and Greg Tribble scored 10 for the Zips. Enrique Freeman registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Jawaun Newton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Purple Aces (2-6), who now have a four-game losing streak.
