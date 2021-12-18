The Washington women’s basketball team erased a 13-point deficit in the second half and went up by eight points in the final five minutes before Eastern Washington tied it near the end.
A handful of Huskies made clutch plays when it mattered most, but none was bigger than Alexis Whitfield’s jumper that put UW up for good and secured a hard-fought 62-59 nonconference victory on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Lauren Schwartz finished with a game-high 18 points and T.T. Watkins came off the bench and added 12 for Washington, which improved to 4-3.
Jaydia Martin, Andie Zylak and Jacinta Buckley each had 15 points for EWU (2-6).
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.