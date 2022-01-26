WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Alexander and Colin Smalls had 16 points apiece as American got past Holy Cross 67-49 on Wednesday night.
Colin Smalls had 16 points for American (6-13, 2-5 Patriot League). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 14 points. Connor Nelson had eight rebounds.
Gerrale Gates had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-15, 1-5). Kyrell Luc added seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
