INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dominique Alexander had 17 points as Chicago State topped IUPUI 61-55 on Thursday night.
Brandon Betson had 15 points and six rebounds for Chicago State (4-7), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jahsean Corbett added 14 points and six rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but no assists.
IUPUI totaled 38 second-half points, a season high for the team.
B.J. Maxwell had 20 points for the Jaguars (1-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Azariah Seay added 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.