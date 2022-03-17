VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic made 43 saves, Pius Suter scored and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Thursday night to end a six-game winless streak.
Nedeljkovic had his second of the season and the fifth of his career. Suter scored midway through the second period, with help from Vladislav Namesnikov.
Thatcher Demko stopped 34 shots for the Canucks.
Vancouver pushed in the third, outshooting the Red Wings 14-4 in the period and pulling Demko with 2:23 left on the game clock.
Vancouver center Elias Pettersson returned after missing a game because of an undisclosed upper-body injury.
UP NEXT
Red Wings: At Seattle on Saturday night.
Canucks: Host Calgary on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.