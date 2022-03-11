BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Justsin Thomas scored 19 points and Dominic Brewton had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift Alcorn State to a 69-64 win over Alabama A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night.
Keondre Montgomery added 14 points for Alcorn State (17-15).
Jalen Johnson had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-18). Garrett Hicks added 20 points. Dailin Smith had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.