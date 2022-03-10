TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanians held antigovernmental protests Thursday to complaint about a significant price hike seen in recent days.
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the main government building in the capital, Tirana, while others blocked the entrances to other cities.
In the past week, fuel prices have risen abruptly by 50% and all food items also rose significantly. Protesters accuse the government of profiting from the price hike, suggesting it should do the same as other governments in neighboring countries which have cut excise or other taxes.
Prime Minister Edi Rama said earlier this week that the price increases, especially those for oil and gas, are being caused by the war in Ukraine, adding that the government cannot interfere with companies to force them to reduce their prices.
Energy Minister Belinda Balluku urged the people to cut spending on fuel for their cars.
Protesters said they would hold a nationwide protest on Saturday.
