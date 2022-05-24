JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court said Tuesday that it has affirmed a lower court ruling that the board tasked with redrawing the state's political boundaries had "again engaged in unconstitutional political gerrymandering” and ordered a new map be used for this year's elections.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews, in a ruling last week, said a majority of members on the Alaska Redistricting Board appeared to have adopted a map that splits the Eagle River area into two Senate districts for “political reasons.” He ordered a new map to be used this year. The map that Matthews ordered the board to adopt in part pairs the Eagle River area House districts into a Senate district and was the other option the board had considered when it was weighing revisions in response to a prior order by the state Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court, in its order Tuesday, affirmed Matthews' order on the adoption of the new map. The decision came just over a week before the June 1 filing deadline for the August primaries.
