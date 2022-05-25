Alaska Airlines pilots voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike at some future date if the current negotiations with management and federal mediation efforts fail.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said Wednesday that nearly 96% of its members cast mail-in votes and that 99% of those authorized the union's leaders to call a strike if necessary and when permitted after a prolonged process managed by the National Mediation Board (NMB).
Following an informational picket in April by 1,500 off-duty pilots, the almost unanimous resolve indicated by the vote result will increase pressure on Alaska Air management to come to a settlement on the contract.
In a statement, Capt. Will McQuillen, council chairperson of ALPA's Alaska unit, said the union has been stalled for years trying to negotiate a contract that matches those at other airlines and addresses the union's key concerns: work rules, scheduling flexibility and career security.
"Now is the time for management to respond and engage constructively at the bargaining table,” McQuillen said.
A strike cannot happen soon.
Federal legislation governing national transportation workers mandates that before they can strike, the NMB must decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive and offer the parties an opportunity to resolve the contract through arbitration.
Getting to that point could take months. And if either side declines the arbitration, a further 30-day “cooling off” period is required before strike action.
The heavy spate of Alaska Airlines flight cancellations over the past two months were not due to any labor action by the pilots, but by a shortage of pilots to fly the schedule.
Alaska's management misjudged how many newly hired pilots would graduate from its training school in April and May. The airline cut its schedule in response and said the situation should substantially improve in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.