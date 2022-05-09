ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Efforts were underway Monday to clear a road where dozens of fully grown evergreen trees, rocks and dirt toppled into an Alaska bay, covering the roadway and cutting off road access for scores of people.
There were no injuries in the Saturday evening landslide about a half mile (0.8 kilometer) south of downtown Seward, city manager Janette Bower said.
A private contractor was handling the removal process and planned to use heavy equipment to clear the debris at the top first, working their way down to the roadway, Bower said. Part of the work has created additional slides within the original slide, slowing the process.
The slide measured 200 feet (61 meters) long by 300 feet (91 meters) wide and could take up to two weeks to clear, she estimated.
The slide has prevented about 200 residents and tourists from reaching Seward. There is a tiny community south of the slide, called Lowell Point, on the west side of Resurrection Bay, a 17-mile (27-kilometer) long body of water that leads to the Gulf of Alaska.
“There are a lot of cool things going on,” Bower said of efforts to make sure those stranded are able to get back and forth to Seward, including a water taxi and landing crafts. “They’re helping, so a lot of great community coming-together to get things done.”
