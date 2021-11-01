COOPER LANDING, Alaska (AP) — The state transportation department announced it had opened to one-lane traffic Monday a section of a south-central Alaska highway that had been closed due to a landslide.
The department on social media Sunday reported the slide around milepost 50 of the Sterling Highway. The affected section opened to one-lane traffic Monday, the department announced.
Shannon McCarthy, a department spokesperson, said the location is near Cooper Landing, which is a community of about 275 people 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Seward.
McCarthy said an early estimate indicated the slide was about 100 feet (30 meters) wide with mud that was 3 feet (0.9 meters) deep with trees sticking out of it. She said rains Sunday had complicated cleanup efforts.
She said traffic was being limited to one lane while crews worked to move material off the shoulders of the road and out of ditches. She said a guardrail was missing and that a crew would address that.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.