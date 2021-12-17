JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the state commerce commissioner is retiring next month.
Julie Anderson has led the state Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development since the start of Dunleavy's term.
Dunleavy's office says Anderson's retirement is effective Jan. 14. The governor, in a statement, thanked Anderson for her work and congratulated her on her retirement.
Dunleavy will announce a new commissioner at a later time, his office said. Whoever he appoints will be subject to legislative confirmation.
Dunleavy previously appointed Paula Vrana as commissioner of the Department of Administration and Ryan Anderson as commissioner of the state transportation department. Vrana and Anderson still await confirmation, which are normally taken up during regular legislative sessions. The next such session opens in January.
