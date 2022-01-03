ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had a career-high 27 points as Alabama State topped Mississippi Valley State 84-75 on Monday night in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Strawbridge made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Isaiah Range had 16 points and eight rebounds for Alabama State (3-11), which broke its six-game losing streak. E.J. Clark added 14 points and seven assists, and DJ Jackson had 10 points.
Robert Carpenter had 23 points for the Delta Devils (0-11). Caleb Hunter added 12 points and David McCoy had 10 points and six rebounds.
