MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Joe Owens Jr. threw for two touchdowns, Jacory Merritt rushed for 106 yards and Alabama State beat Texas Southern 24-21 on Saturday.
Owens was 18 of 27 for 150 yards with an interception for Alabama State (4-6, 3-5 SWAC).
Andrew Body passed for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Texas Southern (2-8, 2-6). He also carried it nine times for 134 yards and a score.
