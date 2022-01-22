TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points and dished nine assists off the bench and Alabama used a late 11-0 run to overcome Missouri, 86-76 on Saturday.
Missouri built a 21-7 lead in the first half only to have the Crimson Tide rally to tie it at 25-25 on a free throw by JD Davison with 5:17 left in the first half.
The Tigers pushed their lead back to double digits and led 63-49 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Jarron Coleman less than 14 minutes left.
After Amari Davis' layup to make it 69-59 with 9:22 left, Quinerly hit two free throws and followed them with a layup and Keon Ellis hit a 3-pointer off a Quinerly feed to get Alabama within three. Quinerly tied the game at 73 with a layup with 5:16 left during an 11-0 run that put the Tide up, 79-73 with less than three minutes remaining. Shackelford hit a 3, and his two free throws with :08 left set the final margin.
Davison had 17 points for Alabama.
Coleman hit 5 of 9 3-point attempts and led Missouri with 17 points. Dajuan Gordon, Javon Pickett and Davis each added 11 points and Kobe Brown pulled down 10 rebounds.
Alabama (13-6, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) now owns an 12-7 edge in the all-time series, but the Tigers (8-10, 2-4) had won three straight coming into the game.
The teams split their regular season slate, with each winning on its home floor. Missouri won 92-86 two weeks ago.
Alabama travels to face Georgia Tuesday. Missouri returns home to host No. 2 Auburn Tuesday before facing No. 15 Iowa State on the road Saturday.
___
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.