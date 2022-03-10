BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds as Alabama A&M turned back Florida A&M 61-56 in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.
Dailin Smith and Garrett Hicks both pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (12-17).
MJ Randolph had 19 points for the fourth-seeded Rattlers (13-17). Kamron Reaves added 13 points and six rebounds. DJ Jones had eight rebounds.
Alabama A&M advances to play No. 1 seed Alcorn State in the semifinals on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.