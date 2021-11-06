HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw four touchdown passes, Odieu Hilaire threw for a TD and caught a pass for another, and Alabama A&M rolled past Mississippi Valley State 42-14 on Saturday.
Hilaire, a wide receiver, opened the scoring with a 48-yard pass to Dee Anderson then Glass threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter for a 28-7 halftime lead for the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3 SWAC). Glass hit Hilaire for a short score in the third quarter and Gary Quarles added a 1-yard run in the fourth.
Hilaire caught three passes for 20 yards, ran once for 7 yards and had the one pass completion for 48 yards.
The Bulldogs had 405 yards passing, with Glass going 25 of 35 for 332 yards.
The Delta Devils (2-7, 1-5) scored on a 9-yard run by Jalani Eason in the first quarter and a Conor Regan's 7-yard pass to Jacory Rankin in the fourth.
MVSU quarterbacks Eason and Regan combined to go 22-of-36 passing for 217 yards.
