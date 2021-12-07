RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Akin sank all six of his shots and scored 16 points and freshman Taran Armstrong pitched in with 11 points and 15 assists to power California Baptist to an 89-71 victory over North Dakota on Tuesday night.
Armstrong also had a team-high eight rebounds for the Lancers (8-1). Chance Hunter added 12 points, while reserve Tre Armstrong scored 11.
Freshman Paul Bruns made four 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Fighting Hawks (3-7). Mitchell Sueker finished with 13 points and Bentiu Panoam scored 12.
